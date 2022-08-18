Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Lee Pace and Matthew Foley
In August, the Pushing Daisies actor confirmed he and his long-term beau tied the knot years after being set up by a mutual friend.
"I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?'" Lee revealed in an interview with GQ Hype. "And it luckily has worked out. What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight."