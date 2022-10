Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey

The Love Is Blind alum and Rainey tied the knot at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on September 4 after getting engaged nearly two years earlier. Their sons — Ace, 16 months, and Axton, 6 months — served as ring bearers at the event. “I feel like we’ve been married the last two years, so it’s really just celebrating our life,” Rainey told Us ahead of the wedding. “We’ve already made that commitment to each other.”