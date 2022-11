Michael Oher and Tiffany Roy

The former NFL player, who was the inspiration behind 2009’s The Blind Side, shared via Instagram on November 8 that he married his longtime love days prior.

“Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate! My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family! Easily the best single weekend I’ve ever been apart of,” the Ole Miss alum wrote.