They Said 'I Do'! Ryan Sheckler Marries GF Abigail Baloun

Ryan Sheckler and Abigail Baloun

The skateboarder met the nurse on a beach trail in San Clemente, California, while walking their dogs, according to their wedding website, and they married in an outdoor ceremony in Silverado on March 3.

“I married my best friend and soulmate @abigail.baloun!” the Life of Ryan alum shared via Instagram the following day. “It was a day filled with Jesus Christ and my closest loved ones. The day was perfect and I am so blessed to have Abigail as my wife. Can’t wait to see where life takes us 🤙🏼.”