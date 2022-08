Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

The reality stars were surrounded by their loved ones — and Vanderpump Rules costars — when they tied the knot on August 23 at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún. “#HoneyIDo,” the bride captioned an Instagram snap from the ceremony, which included Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss as bridesmaids.

Shay and Davies also included their infant daughter, Summer, in the festivities as the flower girl.