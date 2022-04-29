Halle Berry

The Catwoman actress finalized her divorced from former Atlanta Braves player David Justice in 1997 after four years of marriage. The Oscar winner moved on with Eric Benét, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2005.

Berry dated Gabriel Aubry for five years, and welcomed daughter Nahla in 2008, before their 2010 split. She was then married to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. The exes share son Maceo, who was born in October 2013. Berry has been dating musician Van Hunt since summer 2020.