Jennifer Lopez

The “Jenny From the Block” singer was engaged to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez for two years before calling it quits in April 2021. They began dating in 2017, and the retired ball player popped the question in 2019.

Ahead of his romance with Lopez, Rodriguez dated a slew of A-Listers, including Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. He was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years before their 2008 split. The exes share two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom they welcomed in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

Lopez, for her part, was married to Marc Anthony for seven years before their 2011 split. They share twins Emme and Max, whom they welcomed in 2008. Following her split from Rodriguez, the Hustlers star rekindled her early aughts romance with Ben Affleck. The two got engaged in April 2022.