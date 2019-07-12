Who doesn’t love a good #TBT? Since the rise of social media, people around the world have been sharing Throwback Thursday pictures on a weekly basis, giving their followers a glimpse at memories ranging from their childhood to dreamy vacations and even past relationships.

The sneaker blog Nice Kicks is widely attributed with starting the practice of regularly posting old photos and videos on platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook in 2006. Since then, #TBT and #ThrowbackThursday have become two of the most-used hashtags in Instagram history, all while giving Us the nostalgia feels.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known to routinely upload #TBTs (and the occasional, albeit less popular, Flashback Friday) on their Instagram accounts, typically to celebrate one another’s birthdays.

Kim Kardashian is also sentimental every year when her and Kanye West’s wedding anniversary rolls around. To celebrate five years down in May 2019, she shared a ton of never-before-seen snaps from the couple’s nuptials, writing, “This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.”

Other celebrities who aren’t shy about digging through old photo albums include Sofia Vergara, Joe Jonas, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, Chrissy Teigen and Ryan Reynolds.

Scroll down to see some of the stars who have posted their best throwbacks on social media!