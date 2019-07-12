Nostalgia Celebrities’ Best Throwback Thursday Pictures Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff July 12, 2019 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram 84 85 / 84 Britney Spears “Happy birthday to my baby sister @jamielynnspears ??? she’s an angel!!” the pop princess wrote. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News