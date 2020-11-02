Holidays With Us Celebs Dressing Up as Other Celebs for Halloween: Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, More By Sarah Hearon November 2, 2020 Courtesy of Aziz Ansari/Instagram 30 25 / 30 Aziz Ansari as The Weeknd For Halloween in 2015, the Parks and Recreation alum went as The Weeknd. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News