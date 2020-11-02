Ciara as Cardi B

The “Level Up” singer and her son, Future, dressed up as hip-hop power couple Cardi B and Offset for Halloween in 2020. Their efforts even caught the attention of the “WAP” rapper, who shared a video of the mother-son duo rapping along to her song “Drip.”

“I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” Cardi wrote via Instagram. “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”