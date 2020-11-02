Holidays With Us

Celebs Dressing Up as Other Celebs for Halloween: Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, More

By
Martha Stewart Marilyn Halloween
 Courtesy of Martha Stewart/Instagram
30
22 / 30
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Martha Stewart as Marilyn Monroe

In 2016, the lifestyle guru went as the late icon Marilyn Monroe.

Back to top