Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor in Paradise alum clapped back at body shamers who criticized her slim physique on a before-and-after workout post. “I do not have an eating disorder and am naturally skinny,” she wrote on Instagram Stories in December 2018. “I’ve gotten skinnier throughout the years since having kids. That happens sometimes as people age. Everyone has different body types and everyone is beautiful exactly the way they are. Our differences and flaws are what make us unique. If you see someone making an effort to be healthy and take care of themselves, why hate on that?”