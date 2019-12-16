Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Britney Spears

The pop star clapped back at fans who claimed she no longer had control over her Instagram account in May 2019. “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday,” she said in a clip that showed her standing next to a rack of clothes. “So, you’re wrong, but I hope you like it.” The Grammy winner followed up with a video of herself dancing to Rihanna‘s “Man Down” while showing off several different outfits.

Spears defended herself on Instagram again in December 2019. “I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things,” she wrote at the time. “If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people.”