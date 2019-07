Chrissy Teigen

The Lip Sync Battle cohost spoke out in July 2019 after a photo of her wearing a swimsuit inspired a body-shaming meme. “I’ve had no ass forever,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “Is this new news to some of you? … F—kin lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!“