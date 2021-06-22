Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Erika Jayne

After a social media user posted pics of Jayne looking more casual than normal while running errands and questioned the real meaning behind her toned-down look, the singer didn’t hold back.

“Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal,” the reality star tweeted in June 2021.

The online comment came after Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

While the Atlanta native previously denied having any knowledge of Girardi’s financial issues in clips from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, more questions arose after ABC News released The Housewife and the Hustler in June 2021. The documentary shared stories from Girardi’s former clients, who detailed how they were allegedly stolen from by the lawyer and his firm.

Jayne also tweeted a gif of herself from RHOBH to really get her point across.

“Go be offended at your own life,” she said in the animated post.

Following a temporary conservatorship was granted after his diagnosis of late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia in March 2021, Girardi expressed an interest in ending his brother’s control of his daily activities and personal care during a virtual court hearing in June 2021.