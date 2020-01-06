Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Jessie J

The “Bang Bang” singer gave fans a piece of her mind over growing comparisons between her and boyfriend Channing Tatum’s estranged wife Jenna Dewan’s looks in November 2018. “There is a story I have seen be written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being directly compared to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article … I am yet to … Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t … Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No … I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all. The musician also shared why the comments were so irksome. “I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls,” she wrote. “I am a woman that supports ALL Women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare who they think is prettier.”