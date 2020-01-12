Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Katharine McPhee

The American Idol alum had a savage clap back in January 2020 when a commenter slammed her for her performance on her husband David Foster’s 2019 live concert album, An Intimate Evening With David Foster. McPhee sang “To Love You More,” a song the Grammy winner wrote for Celine Dion in 1993. “Dear @katharinemcphee don’t EVER sing ‘to love you more’!!!” the troll wrote on January 10. “The fact that @officialdfoster would let you butcher that song — a classic at that, WOW!” McPhee, who married Foster in June 2019, responded with a 9-second clip that showed her hitting a high note. “I’d like to see you try this, bitch,” she snapped back.