Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Kelsea Ballerini

After the country singer stunned in a sparkly silver mini dress at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2018, she clapped back at an Instagram user who told her she needed to “lose some weight.” “Hi troll. listen. first of all, I’m not a model I’m a singer,” Ballerini replied. “Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that, I’m responding because I am a healthy, normal chick, which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that ‘skinny’ is not always the goal. And for you to think it’s okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting. I’m going to get a burger now. Bye.”