Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Kim Kardashian clapped back via Twitter in January 2020 after being accused of not donating money to Australian bushfire relief efforts. “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” she wrote. Her sister Khloé also addressed the backlash, writing, “We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race.”

In April 2018, the reality star stood by her man when her husband, Kanye West, was scrutinized for sharing what some perceived to be bizarre posts on Twitter in regards to parting ways with business partners.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” the KKW founder tweeted. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

Calling the “Famous” rapper a “free thinker,” she added, “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”