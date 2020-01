Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star shut down speculation she was expecting her fourth child after a video from Thanksgiving 2018 was posted that showed her holding her stomach in a mini-dress alongside ex Scott Disick. “No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” Kardashian responded to one commenter who asked if she was pregnant, in reference to a separate photo of the E! TV personality putting food on a plate.