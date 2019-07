Sia

In July 2019, Sia denied claims that she wore blackface in a February 2011 performance at the Thebarton Theatre in Torrensville, South Australia. “For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video,” she tweeted. “I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig.” The clip showed the “Chandelier” singer attached to what appeared to be a piece of cardboard.