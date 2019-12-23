Martha Stewart

Stewart, 78, has kept a menagerie of pets over the years — dogs, cats, canaries, horses, donkeys, chickens, peafowl, even pigeons. But her affection for chow chows is legendary. She’s had many, but none as famous as Ghenghis Khan, who won Best of Breed at the 2012 Westminster Dog Show. “He gets along with pretty much everybody,” she gushed to Vanity Fair of her prize pooch. “I have never seen him mad, I have never seen him agitated, I have never seen him having a bad day.”