Alex Rodriguez

“I can’t believe it’s been one year since we experienced the tragic loss of my brother, my friend, Kobe Bryant. It still doesn’t feel real,” the retired MLB athlete wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a montage of some of Kobe’s greatest moments. “Kobe was so much more than just a basketball player and he was destined for even more greatness. His journey was truly just beginning and it still hurts so much thinking about how much good he had left to do. I miss our conversations. I miss texting about family, business, sports and music. I miss him.”

The former Yankee also honored Gianna and the other passengers who tragically lost their lives in the crash. “Today, and really every day, remember that our time is short. Hug your loved ones. Call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while. Work hard and remember to smile,” he added. “RIP, Kobe. Love you, Mamba.”