Jonah Hill

The Mid90s director posted a snap of the late athlete on Instagram with purple and yellow heart emojis. Last year, he spoke candidly about the impact the former Lakers player made on him and his late brother, Jordan Feldstein. “My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero,” he recalled at the time. “I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy. … All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned.”