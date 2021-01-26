Magic Johnson

“This morning I prayed for Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant girls. 🙏🏾 On this day, one year later, we want to remember not only Kobe Bryant but Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player wrote via Facebook on Tuesday, sharing his favorite memories with Kobe over the years. “Thank you God for allowing me to enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor and teacher of the game to many men and women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, and brother to Jeanie Buss. He will always be my Lakers brother for life. Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24 💜💛.”