RIP Michael B. Jordan, Magic Johnson and More Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on the 1st Anniversary of His Death By Meredith Nardino January 26, 2021 John Salangsang/Shutterstock 11 11 / 11 Morgan Stewart “RIP TO THE 🐐 #KobeBryant,” the pregnant Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum tweeted on Tuesday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News