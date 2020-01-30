Olivia Munn

The actress, who previously revealed she was working with Kobe on a project for his media company, commented nine star emojis on Vanessa’s post. Munn’s remark seemingly referenced her previous post about the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

“The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer. When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that ‘Billie turned into a star,’” Munn wrote on Monday, January 27. “We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars…. And now you’re one of them. 😞⭐️⁣⁣⁣⁣”