News

Reese Witherspoon, Tim Allen and More Stars Send Well Wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

By
Jack Black Stars Send Well Wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis
 James Shaw/Shutterstock
14
7 / 14

Jack Black

“Sending love 💙🙏 💪,” the School of Rock star wrote in response to Hanks’ statement.

Back to top