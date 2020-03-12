News

Reese Witherspoon, Tim Allen and More Stars Send Well Wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

By
Noah Schnapp Stars Send Well Wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis
 DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
14
10 / 14

Noah Schnapp

Matarazzo’s costar echoed his well wishes, replying, “Feel better soon!!”

Back to top