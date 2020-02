Cardi B

The rapper defended Zaya via an Instagram Live video. “Let people find their happiness, especially kids, let them feel comfortable,” she told followers. “People are born like that, like that Lady Gaga [lyric], ‘I was born this way’ — that s—t is f—king real. … Please try to understand, especially when it’s a child. … When you hold a secret, it just feels like such a burden. You might as well [be] free and let it out. … Speak your truth. Speak it.”