Jenny Slate

The Parks and Recreation alum gave her fans a brief history lesson in the form of an Instagram post on Friday morning. “Juneteenth: The holiday that commemorates the official end of slavery. Despite the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior, Texas was the most remote of the slave states with love union representation and increasing slave population,” her post read. “Juneteenth is a symbol of total freedom from slave trade across all states, including Texas.”