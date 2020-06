Kris Jenner

“Today we commemorate Juneteenth, a day to celebrate freedom and to acknowledge that there is still a long way to go in the fight for justice and equality,” the reality TV personality explained in a thoughtful Instagram post. “I hope that the attention we can all help bring to a day that has been celebrated for so many years in the black community, and one that is so important in our country’s history, will help us move forward in the direction of recognition and change.”