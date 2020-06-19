Michelle Obama

The former first lady of the United States shared a heartfelt note via Twitter describing what Juneteenth means to her. “Even though the story has never been tidy, and Black folks have had to march and fight for every inch of our freedom, our story is nonetheless one of progress,” she wrote. “I think of my own family’s journey. Both of my grandfathers were the grandchildren of enslaved people. … And though they didn’t live to see it themselves, I can see the smiles on their faces knowing that their great-granddaughters ended up playing ball in the halls of the White House — a magnificent structure built by enslaved Americans.”