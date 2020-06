Pharrell Williams

In the days leading up to Juneteenth, the Grammy winner spoke at a press conference with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to rally behind the fight to make it a state holiday. “This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and to treat it as a celebration of freedom that Black people truly deserve,” he said at the time. On Friday, he appeared on the Today show to go into detail about the historic significance of Freedom Day.