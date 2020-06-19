Selena Gomez

After spending the week letting black activists and authors use her platform to raise awareness for their causes, the “Rare” singer addressed the systemic racism that still exists in America to this day. “Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over.”