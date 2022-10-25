Josh Gad

The Frozen star released a statement on October 24 condemning West’s “Neo Nazi propaganda” via Twitter: “For 30 years, my grandparents Joseph and Evelyn Greeblatt repeated one phrase to me again and again: ‘never forget.’ You see, when they were children, they were rounded up, tattooed with numbers like cattle and separated from their families. They were then put into camps as their parents and siblings were slaughtered. Why? Because they were an easy target; scapegoats for Fascist monsters who turned their fellow countrymen into complicit murderers.”

He continued: “I vowed to never forget, but never imagined I would have to once again fear the dangers of this blind and ignorant hatred towards my people. Until today. This last week has truly shocked so many like myself into being reminded how quickly and easily hate can spread and find it’s way into my own city, spoken by those who would dare to utter words once spoken by Hitler. I’m going to make this super clear: Kanye West is a raging f–king anti-Semite. His mental illness is not an excuse for his Neo-Nazi propaganda. I have friends who are bipolar. They don’t suffer from vile bigotry and hate. I have stood with many again and again over the course of my life. My people are now under attack in a very disturbing and real way. Silence is no longer an option. Not when Nazi salutes are happening on the 405. Speak out now and speak out loudly. Lest we forget.”