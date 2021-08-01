Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a double date with Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend at the time, Dave Clark, after bonding in London.

“Princess Beatrice is obviously enamored by Hollywood and had a great time hanging out with them,” a source told Us Weekly after the foursome enjoyed their time together in May 2013. “They all get along really well. Bea thinks Mila is awesome.”

The insider noted that Clark was the connection between them because of his career.

“He is head of relations at Virgin Galactic and that’s how he met Ashton, who is going to be one of the early space travelers,” the source added a month before the couples’ went to Saint Tropez, France, on a vacation together.

The That 70’s Show alum eventually sold his ticket to space.