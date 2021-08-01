Ben Affleck

A family trip to the U.K. didn’t go exactly as Affleck had initially planned.

“Despite going to Windsor Castle, Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, we didn’t see one royal. Then when it was raining I took my youngest to one of those kids’ indoor play parks. It was pretty empty, and then I noticed this weird vibe from the other grownups,” the Batman actor recalled on The Graham Norton Show in November 2016.

He continued: “I thought, ‘For a kids’ place, this is tight security!’ I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid. I can now tell him that he got a cold from the king of England!”