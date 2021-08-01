Eddie Redmayne

Redmayne previously spoke about attending Eton College with Prince William.

“I did play rugby with Prince William,” the Les Misérables star said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in November 2018. “I always felt a bit sorry for him because basically any school you played, all they wanted to do was tackle Prince William in order to say, ‘I tackled Prince William.’ So if you were standing next to Prince William, like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun.”