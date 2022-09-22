Golda Rosheuvel

“I didn’t need to do much research [for Bridgerton] because I knew the world this character came from already,” the actress, who portrays Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series, told Tatler in March 2022. “It was my mother’s world and that makes her very easy to play.”

She added: “Every time I dress up as Queen Charlotte, I pay homage to my mother. Before the war, they had butlers, their world was very public school. My grandfather was the headmaster of Colet Court, my great-uncle was Bishop of Barbados, later Archbishop of Jamaica and when my mother visited him there she had dinner with Princess Margaret.”