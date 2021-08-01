Margot Robbie

Even though the Suicide Squad star is friendly with Prince Harry now, they didn’t get off on the right foot when she confused him with Ed Sheeran.

“I’d had a drink or drinks. I thought I was hanging out with Ed Sheeran. I was thinking ‘Ed’s a really cool guy. I’m going to take some pictures with him,'” Robbie told The Sun in June 2016.

The I, Tonya actress admitted that the Duke of Sussex got offended during the Christmas party, but the duo seemingly moved on from the mistake.

“Everyone now thinks if they come on a night out with me in London they’ll bump into Prince Harry,” the actress joked at the time.