Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde star found herself forming a connection with Kate right after the royal tied the knot with her husband.

“She had just married Prince William, and she was coming to Los Angeles for a fundraiser. I don’t even know how I got so lucky as to receive the invitation,” Witherspoon wrote in her book, Whiskey in a Teacup.

For the actress, the shocking friendship was a one-of-a-kind experience.

“The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving it — you would have thought I was going to die,” she wrote at the time. “I was up at 4 am doing my hair. That’s early, even for me. I was up, dressed, and waiting by the door by 7 am. Jim [Toth] took pictures of me in the car. You can see rays of happiness shooting out of my face. I love Kate Middleton that much. And she did not disappoint!”