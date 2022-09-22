Celebs’ Surprising Connections to the Royal Family

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbott Elementary star revealed an interesting family connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in September 2022.

“My auntie Carolyn [Preston] … went to college to get out of the house and she became a teacher and ended up becoming a principal at a [National Blue Ribbon School] that [once] invited the queen,” Ralph shared with Us at the time.

The Emmy winner further detailed the occasion – which likely occurred during the late monarch’s visit to the United States in May 1991 – explaining: “The queen actually came and sipped tea with her class and the students – yeah, that really happened! [At] Bunker Hill Elementary School in Washington, D.C.”