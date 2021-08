Tom Wlaschiha

They are Game of Thrones fans just like us!

Wlaschiha revealed that his encounter with William and Kate in Berlin took an interesting turn when they asked him for spoilers.

“They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series,” Wlaschiha told the Evening Standard in July 2017. “They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn’t tell them. I’m surprised they have time to watch such a long running series.”