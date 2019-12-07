Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

The “Toxic” singer’s rocky marriage to Federline dominated headlines in the early 2000s. The pair wed in 2004 and finalized their separation in 2007. Before putting the romance to bed for good, the pair agreed to joint custody of their sons, Sean and Jayden. However, Spears lost physical custody of her children to her former spouse months later. At the time, the exes also faced a battle of guardianship for their pets. The issue became so problematic, that PETA stepped in and wrote a letter to Federline, urging him to remove the pups from the “Womanizer” artist’s care.

“For the sake of your children and the animals who are at risk while in Ms. Spears’ custody, we hope that you will do the right and best thing for all involved and pursue a custody order for the animals so that your sons can continue to have the company of the animals they’ve grown to adore,” the organization wrote.

As of September 2019, Us reported that Federline has 70 percent custody of the pair’s sons. It remains unknown who obtained sole ownership of their pets.