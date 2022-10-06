Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

The Dancing With the Stars pro and Lawrence finalized their divorce in September 2022 after three years of marriage. Despite reaching a divorce settlement, the twosome continued to battle over custody of Ysabella, their French bulldog.

“I am now officially divorced. This all happened on premiere night of Dancing With the Stars,” the Dance Moms alum said during an episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast that October. “But it is still not over because we have to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January.”

She added: “I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom. I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”

Custody arrangements regarding Lawrence’s reptiles have not been revealed.