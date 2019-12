Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The Rum Diary costars encountered several obstacles in their highly-publicized split, including Depp’s $50 million-lawsuit against Heard over her Washington Post op-ed about her being an alleged victim of domestic abuse. Though the former couple never had children, they did share two adopted dogs, Pistol and Boo. Before finalizing their divorce in 2017, Heard was awarded custody of the pups. She was also allowed to keep their horse, Arrow.