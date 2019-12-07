Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 after four years of dating, but the Wanderlust costars announced their separation in February 2018. In a statement to Us, the exes said that their split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of” 2017. Though the acting pair never had children, they did share a couple of dogs: Dolly, Sophie, Clyde. (The Leftovers actor later adopted a pit bull, Kuma, after the split news broke.)

Theroux and Aniston reportedly agreed to shared custody of their pets. However, they mourned the death of Dolly in July 2019. In November 2019, a source told Us that Theroux “makes it a priority to stay in touch” with the Friends alum despite their split.