Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal

Though the acting pair never married, Dunst and Gyllenhaal — who dated from 2002 to 2004 — shared a $1.7 million home in Los Angeles during their short-lived romance. The exes were also parents to a German Shepherd mix puppy named Atticus, who they adopted together.

When they split, the Donnie Darko star obtained custody of the pup and the former Spider-Man actress earned visitation rights. Atticus died in 2015.

Speaking with Allure in 2018, Dunst admitted that she is “not good friends” with Gyllenhaal, but said it “would be nice to see him.”